I see your rifle hunt, I see your bow hunt, and I raise you…. Hunting deer with an eagle. I’ll be the first to admit, I’ve never seen anything like this before. We all know about running dogs while hunting feral hogs (or bears for the folks that do that), but never in my life have I seen an eagle, one of the world’s most pristine birds, be used for deer hunting.

