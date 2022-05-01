ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Eagle chick from DNR's EagleCam dies after sibling pushes it out of nest

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZV3c_0fPootMG00
Adam Uren

An eagle chick observed on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam has been euthanized after its sibling pushed it out of the nest.

On Saturday at around 1 p.m. staff with the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program were alerted that the chick had been pushed out of the nest, which sits around 75 feet above the ground.

The chick was taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center in St. Paul for treatment.

It became “quiet and got increasingly lethargic” over the course of the exam and experienced trouble breathing due to a head wound, and blood eventually started coming from its nares (nostrils), according to the DNR.

The chick was also suffering from an injury on its left wing that could not be addressed with surgery.

“Because of the very poor prognosis due to the complex fracture and severely progressing signs of internal trauma, the young bird was humanely euthanized to alleviate suffering,” the DNR wrote.

"It is at least comforting to know the chick didn't have to suffer with its injuries for a long time," it added.

The DNR told KSTP there had been issued with the nest as the male parent had not been seen since Tuesday, which had strained the food supply and likely caused aggression between siblings.

The chick that died likely would have died anyway from starvation, and its death raises the chances that the female and remaining chick will survive.

Comments / 9

Chez Man
4d ago

Very unfortunate but mother nature is tough in her justness. This is how strong genes are past on. The surviving chick will be better off because of it.

Reply
4
Related
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Pets & Animals
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
Black Enterprise

Parents Looking For Answers After Teacher Cuts 12-Year-Old Son’s Hair Without Permission

A teacher cut a 12-year-old boy’s hair at school without his parents’ permission, and now they are demanding answers. According to CBS Minnesota, the boy’s parents, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds of Minnesota, are angry, and with good reason, about their son’s impromptu haircut by their son’s teacher. And to add insult to injury, they claim the school failed to notify them after the incident.
MINNESOTA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Chick#Nest#Eaglecam#Nongame Wildlife Program#Kstp
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy