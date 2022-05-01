ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Youth Turkey Hunt Scouting

WNEP-TV 16
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE ARIEL, Pa. — We'll spend a morning with Marshall and...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ, PA

Powerball tickets good for $1 million from the Saturday, April 30 drawing were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the weekend, NJ Advance Media reports. The retailers that sold the tickets were expected to be announced Monday, May 2. The winning numbers were 14, 21, 37, 44 and 63....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Wild Turkey#Turkey Hunt Scouting
WNEP-TV 16

Origin of Mrs., Ms., and Miss? - Wham Cam

MOOSIC, Pa. — With Mother's Day coming up, Joe's thinking about the ladies in his life. He's wondering where Mrs., Ms., and Miss come from?. Joe headed to DSW at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer. Want more Snedeker? Check out...
MOOSIC, PA

