The NFL Draft is over. After months of anticipation, the action went by in the blink of an eye as these last three days have provided 32 NFL teams will a total of 262 new college prospects. The Dallas Cowboys collected nine of those players, playing seven different positions (eight if you count Tyler Smith as a guard). Yesterday, we went through the first three rounds of the draft and identified potential winners and losers from each of those picks. Today, we’ll go over all of Saturday’s selections and find out which players benefited or could be hampered by these new additions.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO