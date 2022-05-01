ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Loop drag racers drive donuts around spectators surrounded by ring of fire on Wacker Drive: video

By CWBChicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drag racers who flock to Lower Wacker Drive on weekends raised their game to a new level early Sunday when they surrounded a group of spectators with burning gasoline before a driver began doing donuts around...

Tammie Dixon
4d ago

The criminals own the streets and the politicians are getting richer and richer while the rest of us suffer, sit back and do nothing

Thintheherd
4d ago

I don’t get it. If the Police know it’s a problem, why not have a presence there before all of this begins???

Scott Bennett
4d ago

If the police know about this what is there problem. Thats why I moved from Chicago. People just don't care in Chicago. With carjacking and crimes against people I don't see why alot of people haven't moved.

