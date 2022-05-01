Two hospitalized after porch collapses during block party near UW-Madison campus

Madison Police Department

Two people were hospitalized on Saturday after a porch collapsed near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus during an end-of-the-year celebration.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers and fire crews were called to a home on the 500 block of Mifflin Street at around 11:45 a.m.

A porch had collapsed and injured “at least” three people, the incident report stated. According to an update from the department, two of those people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

People had gathered at the home and others around it as part of the annual "Mifflin Street Student Block Party,” which celebrates the end of the academic year.

The cause of the porch collapse is currently unclear, according to the department.