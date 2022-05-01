ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MN

Two hospitalized after porch collapses during block party near UW-Madison campus

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
Madison Police Department

Two people were hospitalized on Saturday after a porch collapsed near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus during an end-of-the-year celebration.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers and fire crews were called to a home on the 500 block of Mifflin Street at around 11:45 a.m.

A porch had collapsed and injured “at least” three people, the incident report stated. According to an update from the department, two of those people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

People had gathered at the home and others around it as part of the annual "Mifflin Street Student Block Party,” which celebrates the end of the academic year.

The cause of the porch collapse is currently unclear, according to the department.

Madison PD

CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

