This Woodrow alumna and her 6-year-old want to help single moms and their sons

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.

