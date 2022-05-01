ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rain the final two days of the month made it one of the wettest Aprils on record for the city of Rochester. Rochester received an inch of rain Friday...

106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
WGNtv.com

Severe weather expected to develop this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center expects that a tornado watch will be issued by mid-afternoon for portions of southern Wisconsin as well as north and central Illinois (see the discussion below). Mesoscale Discussion 0592 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1232 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 Areas affected...Eastern Iowa...southwest Wisconsin...portions...
103.9 The Doc

Is That Broken Glass on the Lake Superior Shore?

Leave it to Mother Nature to provide another unusual display as winter turns to spring on Lake Superior!. We've been dealing with an unusually cold, blustery and wet spring here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and other parts of the upper Midwest. In fact, here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, our average temperature in April is 5 degrees below usual, we've only had three clear days so far this month, and we've had 11 days when the wind has gusted between 40 and 50 miles an hour.
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc

Donation Filling Taopi Home With Love Is True Minnesota Nice

The tornado that hit Taopi, Minnesota on April 12th showed once again, in typical Minnesota fashion neighbors are helping neighbors. In one case, though, neighbors from quite a piece down the road from Taopi are helping out. If you still haven't seen the damage, just click play. It's astounding. According...
TAOPI, MN
KIMT

Multiple reports of gunshots early Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a witness was driving and saw two cars moving quickly before shots were fired early Saturday morning. Police said it happened between 12:20 and 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 15th Ave SE. A witness was driving southbound approaching 8 ½...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Should Be A Busy Weekend For SE Minnesota Farmers

Waseca, MN (KROC AM News) - Farmers in southeast Minnesota are expected to be super busy the next week as they will finally have decent weather for their spring planting. Recent cold and wet weather has kept many from getting into their fields, unlike a year ago. The latest Weekly...
WASECA, MN
103.9 The Doc

Big Warmup In The Forecast For Southeast Minnesota

La Crosse, WI (KROC AM News) - A big warmup is being predicted for southeast Minnesota, transitioning the area from spring to summer. After enduring one of the coldest Aprils on record, below normal temperatures have persisted during the first few days of May. But that is expected to change...
MINNESOTA STATE
#National Weather Service
Fun 104.3

5 People Rescued From Frigid Water of Minnesota Lake

Spicer, MN (KROC-AM News) - Firefighters in a western Minnesota town sprang into action last night to rescue five people from the cold water of a lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies responded around 10 o'clock last night after receiving a report of a capsized boat on Green Lake near Spicer. A news release says the boat was about 300 yards from shore.
SPICER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Urgent Need for Supplies for Pets up for Adoption in Rochester

Fill the Truck Event for Pets in Need at Chuck & Dons in Rochester, Minnesota. There are a lot of cats and dogs in the Rochester, Minnesota area that are waiting for their forever home. While they are waiting to meet their new owners, many are being lovingly cared for by Camp Companion. You might not be ready for a new dog or cat at your home right now but your help is needed to ensure these pets have all the supplies and food they need and donations are desperately needed.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Delicious Ice Cream Dished Up Again at Rochester Dairy Queen

Every day I drive on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota and get a little bit of sadness when I would get to the DQ. Seeing the place closed with the windows covered up and the words "See you in the spring" in mid-April had me wondering if we would ever see this spot open again. Well, good news...it is opening!
ROCHESTER, MN
