One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

Fill the Truck Event for Pets in Need at Chuck & Dons in Rochester, Minnesota. There are a lot of cats and dogs in the Rochester, Minnesota area that are waiting for their forever home. While they are waiting to meet their new owners, many are being lovingly cared for by Camp Companion. You might not be ready for a new dog or cat at your home right now but your help is needed to ensure these pets have all the supplies and food they need and donations are desperately needed.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO