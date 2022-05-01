ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Fire crews respond to residential structure fire Saturday night on 2nd St

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 4 days ago
Shreveport, LA – According to the Shreveport Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 8 p.m. Saturday. Shreveport Fire Department...

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

