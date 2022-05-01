ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Saturday afternoon shooting sends man to hospital, police say

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 4 days ago
Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred right before 3 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Prospect Street. SPD...

