CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman will make his debut in a PGA Tour event at this weekend’s Wells Fargo Invitational at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md. Bridgeman received a sponsor’s exemption for the tournament over the weekend and will be one of six Clemson golfers past or present who will be in the field.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO