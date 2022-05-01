ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FBI joins search for missing corrections officer, alleged killer

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search grows for an alleged killer, Casey White, and the corrections officer,...

www.today.com

Comments / 61

boldlew62
2d ago

she said that he had an appointment at the court house, but they don't have it on file at the court house. ........ so did she help him escape? just asking

Reply(3)
14
Jim-n-M 18
2d ago

Her body will be found this week, I'm sure. Even if in on it, the mission was accomplished. She's not needed now.

Reply(1)
25
Push Back Blk Man
2d ago

they either headed to Canada or Mexico or even Brazil ,she had some pickle from him and it got to good ,happens all the time with women corrections officers in my area alone it was two cases within the last year with female officers having relations with the inmates but not to this level they wound up losing their jobs plus some jail time at least in one case

Reply(5)
7
Related
WAAY-TV

Mother of missing Lauderdale Co. corrections officer describes last morning together

Only on WAAY 31, the mother of missing Lauderdale County corrections officer describes her last morning with Vicky White. Pat Davis said her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Corrections Officer#The Corrections#Violent Crime#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
Bossip

No: Killer Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Begs Appeals Court To Overturn His Conviction For George Floyd Murder

Derek Chauvin Files For Appeal For George Floyd Murder Conviction. Despite being convicted by a jury of his peers, despite being on video camera doing it, despite the fact that Helen Keller, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder can all see a clear and obvious murder, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin still doesn’t think that he’s responsible for the death of George Floyd. Ah, to be a white man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy