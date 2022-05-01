Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians evacuate from steel plant
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy was met by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...www.today.com
They have enough problems without your"vote gathering" trip to a war zone. Why not try a tour of OUR southern border and tell us what you think 🤔!
interesting photo. Zelenski is looking like he would like to be somewhere, anywhere...else but there. Pelosi is looking at the camera. About says it all now doesn't it.
And that’s all she did was meet with him , nothing else! And she hasn’t been to Taiwan yet because china told her not to ! The useless democrats have to go!
