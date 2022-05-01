ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians evacuate from steel plant

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine’s President Zelenskyy was met by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...

www.today.com

Comments / 92

dougspost
2d ago

They have enough problems without your"vote gathering" trip to a war zone. Why not try a tour of OUR southern border and tell us what you think 🤔!

Reply(3)
80
Montana Marie
2d ago

interesting photo. Zelenski is looking like he would like to be somewhere, anywhere...else but there. Pelosi is looking at the camera. About says it all now doesn't it.

Reply(7)
41
Eugene Hall
2d ago

And that’s all she did was meet with him , nothing else! And she hasn’t been to Taiwan yet because china told her not to ! The useless democrats have to go!

Reply
28
Related
Daily Mail

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Kyiv#Plant#House#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy