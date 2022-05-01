ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd says

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss...

www.today.com

Comments / 24

TheThumper
2d ago

how does this opinionated, biased, left wing nutjob stay on the air? carrying water for the DNC seems to be his only job.

Reply(1)
17
Jon Elliott
2d ago

100 percent and losing ground as zelensky skims from the people. Funding his 35 million dollar mansion in Florida and 2 billion dollars in an off shore account in Costa Rica. We need to stop this drain on American people

Reply(7)
15
Uncle Draza
2d ago

WOW! A member of the alphabet media speaking the truth! Guessing he'll be canceled one way or another.

Reply(1)
13
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Willie Geist
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

'More than half' of howitzers provided by US have arrived in Ukraine

"More than half" of the howitzers the United States has designated to go to Ukraine have arrived as of Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The U.S.'s military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24 includes 90 155 mm howitzers, large artillery guns that are operated by a team of about 10 people; 72 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers; and 183,000 155 mm artillery rounds.
MILITARY
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Philosopher known as 'Putin's brain' says Russia needs to escalate Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The ultranationalist Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, commonly referred to as “Putin’s brain” for his influence within the Kremlin, said earlier this week that the Russian military retreat from Kyiv was a “temporary situation” and predicted that after a regrouping, a broader campaign across Ukraine could commence again.
