Luka Doncic's Confident Message Before Winning A Shooting Competition With Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell And Josh Green: “What Is The Point Of This? We Already Won.”

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant fought for the title of the best player in the world throughout the late 2000s and the early 2010s, with both players winning MVPs, championships, and Finals MVPs during that time. Michael Jordan's legacy as the GOAT loomed large in the 2000s after his retirement and Bron and Kobe were as close to reaching it as any other players have been since. Ty Lue went as far as to say that all three were 'the same'.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO