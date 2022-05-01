ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic's Confident Message Before Winning A Shooting Competition With Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell And Josh Green: “What Is The Point Of This? We Already Won.”

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks look confident ahead of their anticipated matchup against the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Phoenix Suns. They eliminated the disappointing Utah Jazz in the first round, even winning two games without Luka Doncic on the court. That series made the Mavericks fans dream about...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Argue If Tyrese Maxey Didn't Want To Sit Next To James Harden: "He Was Called By Assistant Coach Or He Has Already Had Enough Of James Harden"

The Philadelphia 76ers can't catch a break recently. After losing Joel Embiid in their series-clinching Game 6 vs. the Toronto Raptors in the first round, they got a whooping against the Miami Heat despite finishing the first half of the game with an advantage. James Harden disappeared in the second...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Reveals He Used To Wear Heels And Dresses As A Kid

Dwyane Wade is one of the most beloved former NBA players of all time. The Miami Heat legend earned a lot of love and respect from a young age after he led his team to the 2006 NBA championship against the Dallas Mavericks in a memorable series for the Floridian team.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Lambasts Voters Who Picked Ja Morant For Most Improved Player: "Real Basketball Brains Know. Not The Majority Of Dweebs Who Don't Even Watch Basketball On Those Voting Ballots."

LeBron James is not a part of the 2022 Playoffs after his Los Angeles Lakers slumped to an 11th-place finish in the season and couldn't even qualify for the play-in tournament. However, sitting at home has allowed LBJ to watch a lot of basketball, as he keeps tweeting about the games that are currently taking place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Doesn't Want Philadelphia 76ers Big-Men DeAndre Jordan And Paul Reed To Be Criticized For Poor Performances Against Miami: "They're Doing Their Best"

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had a pleasant time in the second round of the Playoffs at all. With star big-man Joel Embiid out with injury, the 76ers are just not being able to compete against the Miami Heat. Despite the presence of James Harden on the floor, his impact has been minimal and the 76ers have faced consecutive blowout losses where they lost by double-digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Urges Los Angeles Lakers To Trade LeBron James

It has been a weird season for LeBron James, on one hand, he was one of the best players in the league individually, almost winning the scoring title despite being in his 19th season in the NBA. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers were dysfunctional all season and missed out on the playoffs after the roster failed to live up to the expectations that were set of them ahead of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And NBA Fans Explode After Chris Paul And Phoenix Suns Close Out Dallas Mavericks In Game 2: "CP3 Is Unbelievable"

The Dallas Mavericks completely collapsed in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Despite having a lead going into the second half, the Mavericks slumped to a 20-point loss, getting outscored by 14 in the fourth quarter. Chris Paul was brilliant, eliminating the Mavs from contention with a scorching hot run in the fourth quarter. This was his fourth game in the post-season with 10 or more points in the fourth quarter.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jason Kidd
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James NBA 2K All-Time Ratings: Kobe Was Rated Higher 6 Times, LeBron Only 5 Times

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant fought for the title of the best player in the world throughout the late 2000s and the early 2010s, with both players winning MVPs, championships, and Finals MVPs during that time. Michael Jordan's legacy as the GOAT loomed large in the 2000s after his retirement and Bron and Kobe were as close to reaching it as any other players have been since. Ty Lue went as far as to say that all three were 'the same'.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Agrees With JJ Redick Shutting Down Chris Russo For Telling Draymond Green To ‘Be Quiet And Play’: “JJ For President! We Don’t Care.”

ESPN's First Take had a controversial segment yesterday when discussing Draymond Green's comments about interacting with Grizzlies fans in the arena. 'Mad Dog' Chris Russo controversially instructed Draymond Green to be quiet and continue playing basketball. JJ Redick objected to Russo's comments, noting that it was a prime example of how athletes across the world were constantly dismissed.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Dallas Morning News#Slovenian
fadeawayworld.net

The 20 Most Expensive NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: Steph Curry Is The Highest Paid, Russell Westbrook And John Wall Are Top-4

The money that players are being paid nowadays can be considered unbelievably high because even role players can make 7 figure salaries and franchises no longer bat an eye. The league has become a global attraction and the money that funnels into franchise owners is at an all-time low. Therefore, teams can afford to pay players a ton of money.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Says Dennis Rodman Was More Effective On Defense For The Chicago Bulls Than Scottie Pippen: "It was Jordan And Not Pippen, It Was Jordan And Rodman. Magic Will Tell You, Rodman Was Completely Annoying."

The Chicago Bulls are arguably the best dynasty in NBA history, certainly the most dominant one in modern history, and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen played a large part in making that a reality. The duo won a threepeat together and then was joined by Dennis Rodman for another threepeat 2 years after that. Both Pippen and Jordan were known for their defense, but Rodman excelled at it almost exclusively, while also being the best rebounder in the league.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Told Charles Barkley He Was Above Dikembe Mutombo On The All-Time Blocks List, Got Exposed By Fan: "Shaq Just Lyin' On National Television."

One of the most common sayings in the league is that defense wins championships. This has always held, teams that are excellent on defense can stay in the game much longer than ones that give up a lot of points, no matter how good their offense might be. And some of the best defensive players in history have been elite shot blockers, names like Bill Russell, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Dikembe Mutombo.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

Malika Andrews' Sister Kendra Jokingly Called Her Out After Malika Accused Kendra Of Wearing Her Watch On NBA Today: "I Will Not Stand For The Slander Malika Tried To Throw At Me On NBA Today. It's My Watch!"

Malika Andrews has been excelling in her role with ESPN for a while now, she has quickly become a fan favorite among NBA fans. As the host of NBA Today, Andrews' segments with other entertaining analysts like Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins provide great entertainment. The show is now covering the NBA playoffs and there was a more familiar face for Malika to enjoy some banter with on Tuesday night.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving On Getting Snubbed From NBA Top 75 List: "I Don't Mind It. Because Along The Way I'm Going To Find My Authentic Community That Accepts Me For My Greatness."

Kyrie Irving was one of the biggest absences from the NBA's top 75 list of players of all time alongside other stars like Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Dwight Howard and more. Many people considered the Brooklyn Nets superstar had the resume to be included on the team, but the voters told otherwise.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy