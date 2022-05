Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Melendez was recently called up from Triple-A Omaha and he is ready to make his MLB debut on Tuesday. The 23-year-old is starting at designated hitter and batting seventh. He hit .167/.286/.295 in 21 games at the Triple-A level this year, but Melendez slashed .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season.

