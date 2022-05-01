Man, 35, dies in crash on Bronx expressway
A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man died after he suffered a medical episode and crashed his car on a Bronx expressway, police said Saturday.
Jose Alomar-Bruno was lost control of his black Ford Taurus on the Major Deegan Expressway near Exit 7, the turnoff to the Cross Bronx Expressway, about 9:30 p.m. Friday, cops said. He slammed into a median.
Medics rushed Alomar-Bruno, of Lancaster, Pa., to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later. Investigators believe he suffered some sort of medical episode before crashing.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
