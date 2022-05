A man who drove his car into the Iowa River near Hills while trying to escape from sheriff’s deputies is now accused of breaking into a nearby home just days earlier. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows 43-year-old Francisco Nunez of Muscatine pull his GMC Envoy onto a property on the 4300 block of 520th Street…just east of the Iowa River…just before 2pm on April 4th. Nunez can be seen putting the hood of his car up, then begin looking around the area. Nunez is then seen entering the garage and leaving with several items, including an air compressor and a chainsaw. The total estimated value of the stolen property is $2,230. The video then shows Nunez drive away east on 520th Street.

HILLS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO