ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnPOo_0fPnwcso00

Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor.

The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. To be more precise, this big loss happened during the April 29 stock market session.

Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

His place as silver medalist is now threatened by the French businessman Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the luxury group LVMH -- Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Hennessy etc ---. Arnault's fortune is estimated at $136 billion. Bill Gates comes in fourth place with a fortune of $125 billion.

With the exception of Arnault, all the members of the Top 10 of this ranking of the biggest fortunes of the planet lost money on April 29, which was a black day on Wall Street. It must be said that six of the ten richest people in the world are in tech. Apart from Arnault, the other non-techs are Warren Buffett ($117 billion), Indian billionaires Gautam Adani ($122 billion) et Mukesh Ambani ($103 billion).

Jeff Bezos' net wealth is primarily tied to his 9.81% stake in Amazon as of March 2, according to FactSet.

Amazon Worries Investors

Amazon said on April 28 that it recorded a loss of $3.8 billion during the past quarter, or $7.56 per share, compared with a profit of $8.1 billion a year ago, or a profit of $15.79 per share.

Revenues rose 7% from last year to $116.4 billion, the slowest year-on-year growth in more than a decade.

Amazon said it sees operating income of between -$1 billion to +$3 billion on revenues in the range of $116 billion to $121 billion, compared to the Refinitiv forecast of around $125 billion, for the current quarter.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” said CEO Andy Jassy. "Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network. We know how to do this and have done it before."

"This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions, including delivery speed performance as we’re now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020,” he added.

The numbers and the comments caught investors off guard as they believed Amazon could weather the end of the pandemic economy which had seen consumers turn to online shopping.

But the reopening of the economy seems not to spare Amazon's core retail business. At the same time the operating expenses of the e-commerce giant continue to increase. Amazon has in particular had to hire people in its warehouses and must now face soaring logistics and labor costs.

“While sales were short of expectations by a mere $6 million, the bigger headline was the company’s first quarterly loss since 2015, at a loss per share of $7.56, or nearly $16.00 shy of the Street’s earnings per share expectations,” William Blair analysts wrote in a note to their clients.

Amazon shares fell 14.05% to $2,485.63, their worst day since July 2006, on April 29. Around $206 billion in market cap went up in smoke in 24 hours. Its market cap, however, remains at $1.26 trillion.

Comments / 328

LastOfADyingBreed
2d ago

i dont think any of us feel sad one bit if he loses even more, people like him, who could change the world for all the "peasants" as he sees it like us the small folk, we aint mad if it all tanks.

Reply(15)
128
gracie blanco
2d ago

That’s what he gets for donating millions to Joe Biden’s Campaign. Him and Zuckerberg and Dorsey hope ya”ll loose a lot more. Like us common folks have.

Reply(9)
106
Topper Thompson
2d ago

Teamsters going to Take more for the Workers Soon! That is if Workers want 30 years work then Healthcare and a Good Pension!!!

Reply(2)
29
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Gautam Adani
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Mukesh Ambani
Channelocity

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in New York

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune. I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Bloomberg#French#Lvmh#Indian#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
85K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy