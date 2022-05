TOPEKA — A foster child was found dead last month in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas, days after running away from foster care, The Kansas City Star reported. The child, 15-year-old Ace Scott, ran from a Cornerstones of Care Office in mid-April. The cause of death was not determined, but The Kansas City Star reported Ace had medical problems.

