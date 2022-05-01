ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Goals and Highlights: Celtic 1-1 Rangers in Scottish Premiership

By Victor Cunha
vavel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for listening to this Old Firm game here on VAVEL. Have a nice day and see you next time!. Celtic return to the field on Saturday (7) when they host Hearts, while Rangers play on Thursday (5) against Leipzig in the Europa League. 8:43 AM8 hours ago....

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Manchester United beat Brentford to bolster spot in Europa League

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0 on a rainy Monday night at Old Trafford with Portugal internationals Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring to keep their team in sixth place in the Premier League. Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were given starts by departing coach Ralf Rangnick in what is likely...
MLS
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Roofe, Rangers, Leipzig, Mowbray, Hibs, Celtic, Hart, Clark

Kemar Roofe is winning his battle to be fit for Rangers' Europa League semi-final second leg against Leipzig, with the German side leading the tie 1-0. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls on the club's support to create a memorable night against Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday. (Record) Leipzig...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Callum McGregor cleans up with Celtic and PFA awards

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor took a huge step towards lifting his first league title as captain yesterday with a draw against Rangers. Then last night, he collected the Celtic Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and PFA Scotland’s Player of the Year gong. McGregor is...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Daily Mail

'Liverpool are another level': Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Newcastle 'didn't deserve to win' against Jurgen Klopp's side... but the Brazilian insists the Magpies 'want to be big'

Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Liverpool are another level to Newcastle United in every department right now. The Brazil midfielder told Sportsmail ahead of Saturday's game that he believes his new club can bridge the gap in the coming years. But after a 1-0 defeat in which the score line flattered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved to win, this was a decisive victory. Probably one of our best performances in possession. "There were still defensive gaps but not as big as they have been. In general a good home performance in our last home game of the season and a chance for our fans to celebrate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Scottish Premiership#Scottish Cup#Celtic#Old Firm#Vavel#The Europa League#Kyogo#Hatate#Motherwell#Aberdeen#Dundee Fc
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool protects 2-0 lead in CL semifinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. VILLARREAL vs. LIVERPOOL (0-2) Liverpool is in charge of one of the two England vs. Spain semifinals and is looking to reach a third final in five years under Jurgen Klopp while staying on course for a quadruple of major trophies. Klopp rested key players such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in the English Premier League on Saturday for the game at Newcastle, which Liverpool won to maintain its record of just one loss in all competitions in 2022. Failure to advance could mean the end of the European dream for Villarreal for a while as it sits only seventh in the Spanish league, nine points from the final qualification place for the Champions League. It remains unclear if coach Unai Emery will be able to count on some key players because of injuries, including veteran defender Raúl Albiol and forwards Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma. Moreno missed the first leg with a muscle problem, while Albiol is nursing a knock. Midfielder Yéremy Pino is out with a muscle problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Celtic v Hearts: Don Robertson appointed to referee Saturday’s match

The Scottish Football Association have announced their appointment for this weekend’s fixture between Celtic and Hearts. The Cinch Premiership is nearing its conclusion and Ange Postecoglou’s side are closing in on the title. Don Robertson has been appointed as the man in the middle for the game at...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Tottenham ‘plan THIRD transfer raid on Juventus for McKennie’ after January moves for Bentancur and Kulusevski

TOTTENHAM are interested in signing Juventus star Weston McKennie, according to reports. The North Londoners' managing director of football Fabio Paratici brought McKennie to Juve from Schalke during his time in Turin. Under Paratici's stewardship, Spurs moved for Juve stars Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in January. And according to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Late Clarets fightback leaves Watford on brink

Before Saturday, the only side in the top four tiers of English football to have lost more than 10 consecutive home league games were Rochdale, who suffered 14 straight defeats in Division Three North between 1931 and 1932. Watford’s loss to Burnley was their 11th in a row on home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Bournemouth’s Moore seals promotion to Premier League and frustrates Forest

Within moments of the final whistle, red smoke was billowing from the midfield area that had been so fiercely contested during the previous 98 minutes. Bournemouth’s pitch had been filled by jubilant fans from every conceivable demographic: right up to the woman who, supported by a crutch, waved a Colombia flag in the air to honour Jefferson Lerma. Inside the dressing room her hero was otherwise engaged, shaking a champagne bottle vigorously enough to ensure that the club chairman, Jeff Mostyn, had no chance of escaping a soaking.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy