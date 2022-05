The 2022 NHL playoffs are finally here, and the Capitals are set to begin the first round with a difficult matchup against the President-Trophy-winning Florida Panthers. Game 1 will feature the best home team in the NHL this season (34-7 at FLA arena) and one of the best road teams in the league in Washington (25-10-6 as a visitor). Something has to give as a talented, young Florida team who scored 340 goals this season takes on a tested, veteran Washington group.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO