Steelers still undecided on LB Devin Bush's 5th-year option

The NFL draft might be over but the business of the NFL never stops. In the Steelers post-draft press conference, general manager Kevin Colbert mentioned linebacker Devin Bush and the upcoming contract decision the front office has to make.

Colbert said the team hasn’t decided if they plan to pick up the fifth-year option on Bush. He said they will wait until closer to the Monday deadline to decide if the team wants to commit to a 2023 salary of $10.89 million or let Bush play 2022 and potentially enter free agency in 2023.

Pittsburgh traded up in the first round of the 2019 draft to select Bush out of Michigan State. Bush’s rookie season was very good and it really felt like the Steelers had their next great linebacker. He finished with 109 total tackles and two interceptions.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL cut Bush’s sophomore campaign short and recovery severely limited him in 2021. Now the Steelers need to decide if they are ready to make a huge financial commitment to a play with only one good season of three and roll the dice on a 2022 comeback.

Let us know in the comments below if you would pick up Bush’s fifth-year option.