Grading all the Steelers picks in the 2022 NFL draft

Now that we’ve all had a night to sleep on it, let’s dig into some grades for the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL draft class. Pittsburgh made seven picks over three days, with five of those picks on offense. Pittsburgh was the first team since 2012 to take two quarterbacks in one draft and they also doubled up on wide receivers. How did they do? Read on and find out.

First round-QB Kenny Pickett

It was clear Kenny Pickett was the Steelers first option all along. Despite his age and very small hands, Pickett is still an impressive playmaker and very much the most ready-to-play of any quarterback in this class. GRADE: A

Second round-WR George Pickens

Pittsburgh loves supremely talented receivers who bring some baggage and George Pickens is no different. If he is healthy and can keep his head screwed on straight, he is bound for stardom in the NFL. But make no mistake, his off-field concerns are real and this makes it a very risky pick in the second round. GRADE: B

Third round-DL DeMarvin Leal

A bit of a head-scratcher here as DeMarvin Leal is something of a tweener on defense. His potential is obvious but with guys like Montravius Adams, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Carlos Davis on the roster, I don’t expect much from Leal as a rookie. GRADE: B-

Fourth round-WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Calvin Austin III was one of my favorite players in this draft so I was hyped when the Steelers were able to land him in the fourth round. His speed is a game-changer and his ability to carry a passing offense despite his lack of idea size is impressive. Getting Austin in the fourth casts even more doubt on the value of getting Pickens in the second round. GRADE: A-

Sixth round-TE Connor Heyward

This was the pick that had to happen. Thankfully, Connor Heyward is actually a really good football and that wasn’t just a throwaway pick for publicity. Heyward figures to be an ace on special teams but his ability to play running back and tight end help his case for the offense as well. GRADE: B+

Seventh round-LB Mark Robinson

I know some people say you can’t really screw up a seventh-round pick but both of the Steelers seventh-round picks left me scratching my head. The Steelers are already crowded at inside linebacker and now you add a guy in Robinson who is a converted running back with only one year at the position. GRADE: C-

Seventh round-QB Chris Oladokun

Another pick that felt unnecessary. If the Steelers wanted a second quarterback as a camp arm, do that with your undrafted free agents, not a pick when there are still players who could help the team on the baord. GRADE: C-