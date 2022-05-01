Who will be the Steelers starting QB in Week One?

Everything went according to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL draft. The front office landed quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round which gives them a viable candidate to be the team’s next franchise quarterback.

But how ready is he to play now? Head coach Mike Tomlin has already said he expects Pickett to compete for the starting job this season with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Pittsburgh has gone to great lengths this offseason to improve the offense. They have signed multiple offensive linemen who are upgrades to last year’s group and focused almost exclusively on offense in the draft. If the expectation is that Pittsburgh will be competitive in the AFC North in 2022, the weak link cannot be under center.

Be sure to cast your vote and let us know as of right now who do you think ends up starting Week One? If we were voting right now, we are sticking with Trubisky just based on experience.