Video: Passing a Responding Fire Truck is a Dangerous Move

43 year-old Anthony Johnson pleaded guilty in Billings Federal District Court this week to charges of possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs. Drug Enforcement Agency personnel determined that Johnson had traveled to Colorado in March and in April. As he was returning to Montana, a Montana Highway Patrol stopped his vehicle and after a search warrant was obtained, they found 10 vacuum-sealed bricks of methamphetamine, totaling over 10 pounds of the drug, which is the equivalent of over 37,000 doses.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO