Tulsa, OK

Video: Passing a Responding Fire Truck is a Dangerous Move

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn SUV and a Tulsa fire truck responding to an emergency had a near miss posted to social...

gan716
2d ago

This person and others like them should be fined to fullest extent possible. This is probably same person that would sue if the firetruck didn't show up in a timely manner for them!

Yo I'm Redeemed
2d ago

You're supposed to pull over to the right when an emergency vehicle is responding to a call. If you can't do so, keep your vehicle where it is, until they pass.

