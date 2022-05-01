Drink Up with Refreshing, Locally-Crafted Sips this Spring

After a pandemic shut down large weddings for a couple of years, the “big day” is most certainly back and bolder than ever. Wedding experts forecast that some 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year, which would be the highest number of weddings the U.S. has seen since 1984. And the wedding business is booming locally, which Camilla and Kayla Matthews of Making It Matthews, who specialize in designing and coordinating dream weddings, learned recently when they hosted a “Making Your Day” bridal social at the stylish, historic barn venue Protea Weddings & Events, just south of Ocala. Hundreds of guests sipped champagne and handcraft ed drinks as they sampled food and desserts, chatted with beauty professionals, checked out the work of various floral designers, met with photographers and consulted vendors from a wide variety of specialties about all the aspects of creating their perfect day.
Comments / 0