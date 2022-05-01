ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Drink Up with Refreshing, Locally-Crafted Sips this Spring

tribeza.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to hit “pause” on countless spring happy hours? Reset and detox with the Peoples Rx 3-day Juice Cleanse. Created in-house by a naturopathic doctor, this cleanse is plant-based and designed to improve your digestion and detoxification, and jump-start your energy. The cleanse includes raw, organic, cold-pressed juices, savory veggie broth,...

tribeza.com

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Sweets Not So Sweet: Texas Chain H-E-B Issues Recall

A familiar brand in Texas has told customers to bring back 2 items if purchased recently. On April 29, 2022, H-E-B recalled both their Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies due to metal fragments found in the food items. According to a release from H-E-B itself, the chain has...
TEMPLE, TX
Austonia

Making reservations to eat might be the 'new normal' in Austin

Making plans around reservations made a month out aren't going anywhere. According to OpenTable , seated dining in Austin has been up by anywhere from 7-59% since late March compared to 2019. In addition to being up against upward-trending traffic, reservations are also rising: OpenTable’s Mother’s Day reservations are up at least 34% in Austin compared to 2019.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Happy, TX
City
Stonewall, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
LiveScience

Best water bottles 2022: Stay hydrated when walking, cycling or at the gym

If you’re determined to get on top of drinking enough water then you will know that having the best water bottle can be a great help. But with so many to choose from out there, it can be hard to know where to start. Staying hydrated is so important but, with convenient coffee shops seemingly everywhere these days, it’s easy to drink a lot of caffeine throughout the day without realizing it, and at the same time just not get enough water. Finding the best water bottle can be a real gamechanger, so Live Science has pulled together a curated selection of the top choices for you.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Wine#Texas Wine#Wine Tasting#Natural Wine#Sugar#Food Drink#Wellness Headquarters#Somi#World#Eldorado
Ocala Style Magazine

WHAT’S CHIC NOW?

After a pandemic shut down large weddings for a couple of years, the “big day” is most certainly back and bolder than ever. Wedding experts forecast that some 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year, which would be the highest number of weddings the U.S. has seen since 1984. And the wedding business is booming locally, which Camilla and Kayla Matthews of Making It Matthews, who specialize in designing and coordinating dream weddings, learned recently when they hosted a “Making Your Day” bridal social at the stylish, historic barn venue Protea Weddings & Events, just south of Ocala. Hundreds of guests sipped champagne and handcraft ed drinks as they sampled food and desserts, chatted with beauty professionals, checked out the work of various floral designers, met with photographers and consulted vendors from a wide variety of specialties about all the aspects of creating their perfect day.
OCALA, FL
Allure

Scratch Nail Wraps’ New Monthly Designs are Always Gorgeous and Trendy

As much as I like to think my nail art skills have improved over the years, sometimes I want a look that’s a little more intricate than my own artistic talents can handle. Enter: Scratch Nail Wraps. The designs the brand releases monthly are always extremely gorgeous and trendy; I love that most of them have a clear base so you can apply them over your favorite polish or alone to get a cool, negative space effect. The wraps are made from super thin, super flexible material, which makes them quick and easy to apply right at my desk in between meetings. Pop them onto clean nails or over a thoroughly dry manicure, pressing down the sides for smoothness. File away the excess using light downward strokes.
SKIN CARE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

Catastrophic event responsible for Earth’s wonky seasons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seasons dictate a lot about our lives. From the clothes we wear to the activities we do. Whether you love gardening, swimming, skiing or apple picking, you can’t ignore the seasons. But why do we have them?. In this First Warning Weather University lesson,...
AUSTIN, TX
30Seconds

Authentic Carne Guisada Recipe: A Traditional Mexican Recipe From a Beloved Chef

My husband grew up eating carne guisada, and his favorite is from Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen in Houston, Texas. I've never attempted to make carne guisada until my husband bought me The Enchilada Queen Cookbook: Enchiladas, Fajitas, Tamales and More Classic Recipes From Texas-Mexico Border Kitchens by Sylvia Casares, the owner of the restaurant. This carne guisada recipe is authentic, rich, hearty and just plain delicious.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store planned for eastern Pflugerville delayed at least another year

The Food Box convenience store at 16212 Impact Way, Pflugerville, will likely not open for another 12-14 months, according to owner Parvez Badarpura. The main sources of the delay stem from supply chain issues and permitting hurdles through the city of Pflugerville, Badarpura said. He added the construction underway is mostly utility work. The Food Box location has been planned since December 2020, when commercial real estate firm Rockspring helped broker sale of the land. Food Box has served Central Texas communities for the last 20 years and sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. www.foodboxtx.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy