Drink Up with Refreshing, Locally-Crafted Sips this Spring

If you’re determined to get on top of drinking enough water then you will know that having the best water bottle can be a great help. But with so many to choose from out there, it can be hard to know where to start. Staying hydrated is so important but, with convenient coffee shops seemingly everywhere these days, it’s easy to drink a lot of caffeine throughout the day without realizing it, and at the same time just not get enough water. Finding the best water bottle can be a real gamechanger, so Live Science has pulled together a curated selection of the top choices for you.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO