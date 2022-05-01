ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood warnings in multiple areas of Minnesota, with situation set to worsen

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Flood warnings are in place across several regions of Minnesota as this weekend's rain and snowmelt continues to cause rivers to rise and leave fields and roads under water.

The National Weather Service has flood warnings in place across an area of northwestern Minnesota east of Grand Forks, an area that has seen heavy rain following on from heavy snow earlier this month.

A major concern in East Grand Forks is the Red River of the North, which as of Saturday evening was at a crest of 44.2 feet, way beyond the "flood stage" of 28 feet, and by Tuesday evening is expected to crest at 46.5 feet.

The "major flooding" stage for the Red River of the North is 46 feet.

It is a similar situation with the Red River in Crookston, where local residents have already been majorly impacted by flooding, deploying sandbags to stem rising waters for much of the past week.

The Red River crested above the "major flooding" stage Sunday morning, and waters are expected to rise further in the coming days.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, which covers an area including Bemidji and Red Lake, says that "many county roads are flooded and washed out," urging drivers to avoid them.

Elsewhere, flooding is being reported in Aitkin County, northwest of Brainerd, where the Mississippi River is leading to flooded boat launches, residential driveways, and farmland in the Cedarbrook area.

The river had reached a crest near Aitkin of 13.1 feet as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday – above the 13 feet "flood" stage, and is expected to rise to 14.5 feet by Wednesday evneing.

And there is a flood watch in place across much of the North Shore, where additional rain and melting snowpack "may cause new flooding or worsen existing flooding."

"Elevated river and creek levels are expected to continue into next week," the flood watch report notes.

In North Dakota, the Cass County Sheriff's Office says that major flooding impacts are expected in areas near Kindred, Harwood, and north of West Fargo because of rising levels of the Sheyenne and Maple rivers.

A number of county roads are expected to close in those areas as a result of flooding over the next 48 hours.

