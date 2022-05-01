ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Way-too-early edition

By Bill Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gINSW_0fPniNlb00

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books. So what better way to close the weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals than with a nice seven-round mock for 2023? We’re all football nerds, after all.

Obviously, this is all a shot in the dark, but at least we can get an early jump on a couple of names for next season. We’ll be using the Mock Draft Simulator over at Pro Football Network for this exercise (mainly because they’re the only ones as of this writing that have already updated their simulator for 2023). Let’s get started.

No. 32 (trade with Buffalo) - BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKBis_0fPniNlb00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

The order for these simulators was set using reverse Super Bowl odds for next season and the Bengals would be sitting at No. 22 originally. But in this exercise, the Bills called and offered a 2024 first-round pick to move up. So the offer was too good to pass up, being able to stay in the first round and pick up an extra first-rounder the following year. (I’m sure everyone reading this will be praying this will end up where the Bengals actually select in 2023).

As for the pick, with no clear apparent needs, other than maybe tight end, the Bengals just go ahead and grab a good football player in Ojulari, who is coming off seven sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in 2021 for LSU and is only going to grow from there. He has a chance to shine for the Tigers in 2022.

No. 54 - Will Mallory, TE, Miami (FL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B36mt_0fPniNlb00
(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Mallory is returning for his fifth year with the Hurricanes, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to COVID. Next year’s tight end class has the early look of being quite good (in this simulation, the first tight end was taken at No. 5 by the Jaguars, Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer).

Mallory missed time this spring with a shoulder injury, but should be good for the season. He has totaled eight touchdowns over the last two seasons. Drew Sample is set to be a free agent next year and the Bengals did not take a tight end in this draft. Good chance they do next year. Mallory could be a name to watch.

No. 86 - Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu8W9_0fPniNlb00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals go back to the well at LSU, though Garner is a transfer from Louisiana-Lafeyette. Garner was a third-team All-Sun Belt honoree in 2021 with eight pass breakups and 31 tackles. The Bengals continue to add youth to the secondary with Eli Apple possibly gone after this season.

No. 154 - Dontae Bull, OL, Fresno State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Reu6_0fPniNlb00
(AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

The Canadian product (born in Victoria, British Columbia) certainly has size at a listed 6’7″ and 326. He’ll be a four-year starter and five-year player for Fresno State after this season. He started 11 games at left tackle last season and was on the Senior Bowl Watch List last season, so it’s quite possible we see him in Mobile next year.

Note: The Bengals traded their fourth-round pick to the Bills as part of the deal to move back to No. 32.

No. 186 - Cameron Rising, QB, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJFP1_0fPniNlb00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Eventually, the Bengals will likely be adding new faces behind Joe Burrow. So we’ll take a stab here in the sixth on a guy with a fitting last name, because all Rising has been doing is rising. After a slow start, his fast improvement over the course of the 2021 season was a huge reason Utah made a run to win the Pac-12 title and earn a spot in the Rose Bowl. He threw 20 touchdowns versus just five interceptions last season. It wouldn’t be surprising if he continues to rise and hears his name much higher than this next year.

No. 218 - Ben Sims, TE, Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eGK6_0fPniNlb00
Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor doesn’t utilize the tight end position too much, but Sims is still a pretty decent pass-catcher for the Bears and the Bengals may look to take some shots at the position next year, hence why they double-dip at the position, wrapping things up in the 7th.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Mock Draft#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Mock Draft Simulator#Pro Football Network#Edge#Lsu#Bills#Tigers
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Cleveland Browns went into the 2022 NFL Draft with seven draft picks, the team came out of the draft with nine selections. Andrew Berry flipped a second-round pick for additional picks, which paved the way for how Cleveland would attack the draft. It is safe to say Berry and co....
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy