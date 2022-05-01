3 things to know about Colts TE Andrew Ogletree

As the 2022 NFL draft winds down, the Indianapolis Colts added some much-needed depth at tight end picking up the young player out of Youngstown State in Andrew Ogletree.

It’s not often we see a team draft two tight ends in the same draft, but this position is vital to Frank Reich’s offense and Matt Ryan’s success. The Colts also added Jelani Woods out of Virginia in the third round.

Watching and waiting

According to Nate Adkins of IndyStar, Ogletree is no stranger to Indianapolis and general manager Chris Ballard. The tight end reportedly visited with the Colts three years ago when he was a receiver at Division II Findlay. Because he was draft-eligible in 2019, the Colts could show interest

The Colts seemed to have interest back then, but when they selected Jelani Woods in the third round, it discouraged Ogletree’s chances of making it to the Circle City. Needless to say, he was overjoyed to finally get that call from Chris Ballard. “I’m a ball of clay. They can mold me however they want,” said Ogletree after the draft.

All the measurables

Ogletree started at the University of Findlay, a Division II school. He caught 91 passes for over 1,100 yards and ten touchdowns from 2016 to 2019. He has great hands and can show off his speed during his routes. He eventually transferred to Youngstown State where in two years, he hauled in 40 passes for just 391 yards.

While his production took a dip, do not underestimate this young player and what he can do with the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds while posting a 4.71 in the 40-yard dash, Ogletree has the size and speed to compete at the next level.

Fringe roster guy

Now that there are officially four tight ends on the roster (Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Andrew Ogletree), it is hard to believe all four will be on the opening day roster, let alone see real-time on the field.

Ogletree has a lot to prove in training camp and is sitting pretty comfortably at No. 4 out of these tight ends. His path to the pros will likely begin on the practice squad to start the year, but you never know when a player like this will get an opportunity and shine.