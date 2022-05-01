ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 things to know about Colts TE Andrew Ogletree

By John Alfieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GINCt_0fPngIr200

As the 2022 NFL draft winds down, the Indianapolis Colts added some much-needed depth at tight end picking up the young player out of Youngstown State in Andrew Ogletree.

It’s not often we see a team draft two tight ends in the same draft, but this position is vital to Frank Reich’s offense and Matt Ryan’s success. The Colts also added Jelani Woods out of Virginia in the third round.

1

Watching and waiting

According to Nate Adkins of IndyStar, Ogletree is no stranger to Indianapolis and general manager Chris Ballard. The tight end reportedly visited with the Colts three years ago when he was a receiver at Division II Findlay. Because he was draft-eligible in 2019, the Colts could show interest

The Colts seemed to have interest back then, but when they selected Jelani Woods in the third round, it discouraged Ogletree’s chances of making it to the Circle City. Needless to say, he was overjoyed to finally get that call from Chris Ballard. “I’m a ball of clay. They can mold me however they want,” said Ogletree after the draft.

2

All the measurables

Ogletree started at the University of Findlay, a Division II school. He caught 91 passes for over 1,100 yards and ten touchdowns from 2016 to 2019. He has great hands and can show off his speed during his routes. He eventually transferred to Youngstown State where in two years, he hauled in 40 passes for just 391 yards.

While his production took a dip, do not underestimate this young player and what he can do with the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds while posting a 4.71 in the 40-yard dash, Ogletree has the size and speed to compete at the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VEzF_0fPngIr200
(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

3

Fringe roster guy

Now that there are officially four tight ends on the roster (Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Andrew Ogletree), it is hard to believe all four will be on the opening day roster, let alone see real-time on the field.

Ogletree has a lot to prove in training camp and is sitting pretty comfortably at No. 4 out of these tight ends. His path to the pros will likely begin on the practice squad to start the year, but you never know when a player like this will get an opportunity and shine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Notre Dame Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs, Texans Agree To Trade After NFL Draft

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs quietly agreed to a trade on Monday, two days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Houston has sent defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Kansas City. The Texans announced the trade with little fanfare on their team website this afternoon. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Johnson discusses role with Chiefs, reunion with Justin Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new cornerback on the roster after acquiring Lonnie Johnson Jr. in a trade from the Houston Texans. While speaking with Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Johnson revealed that he will play cornerback in Kansas City after three seasons of playing a hybrid role in Houston. The veteran is excited to have a single and secure role for a change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Virginia State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Yardbarker

Texans Continue To Bolster The Defense With Latest Signing

The exodus of talent from the Houston Texans continued during the 2022 offseason. Safety Justin Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, while outside linebacker Jacob Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the New York Jets. Those departures made the Texans turn their...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Ballard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports 'betting on' Oklahoma 2023 5-star target David Hicks being a first-round NFL draft pick

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and with the start of college football still four months away, attention turns to the recruiting scene for the Oklahoma Sooners and the rest of the country. Coaches are out on the trail visiting schools and building relationships with coaching staffs as they check out players they’d like to add to their program.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Indystar#Division Ii Findlay#The University Of Findlay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton

With the 50th overall pick in the second round, the New England Patriots selected wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Known for being a speedy wide receiver at Baylor, Thornton will have a chance to prove himself, as New England looks to add depth to the wide receiver room. With his playmaking ability, the rookie could find himself an integral part of the offense throughout the course of his Patriots career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 Bears free agents are still unsigned

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 11 new rookies to their roster. But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts finished with the most athletic draft class in 2022

There was one common theme throughout the 2022 NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts: bet on high-end traits and athleticism. It was clear the Colts wanted to infuse the roster with more athletic and dynamic playmakers at different positions across the roster. It started with Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round and ended with Yale defensive back Rodney Thomas II in the seventh round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Rams Free Agent Target Tyrann Mathieu Signs With Saints

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with RamDigest.com for up-to-date information on all the moves. MAY 2:...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy