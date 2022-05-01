6 takeaways from the Colts' haul in 2022 NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts concluded their selections in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday and will be looking to shape the offseason roster over the next week.

While the Colts were without a first-round pick because of the first Carson Wentz trade, they seemed to come out of the draft with a strong crop of prospects that present immense upside.

Some of these rookies will have a chance to make an immediate impact right away while others may need more development before their roles on the depth chart are truly solidified.

With the biggest weekend of the draft now over, here are six takeaways from the Colts’ 2022 haul:

Athletes, athletes & more athletes

It was clear the Colts had a plan to add more athletic talent to the roster over the weekend. They achieved that objective in spades by having the most athletic draft class in the entire NFL by RAS standards.

From their first selection in the second round to their last pick in the seventh round, the Colts brought in athletes. Every pick has a unique trait whether it be size, speed, explosiveness or a combination of all three.

Having elite athleticism furthers the chances of a prospect hitting his ceiling greatly, and the Colts came away with a ridiculously athletic group.

Day 2 picks will compete immediately

The second day of the draft is typically where the value is found. General manager Chris Ballard has had a pretty successful track record with his Day 2 picks, and there’s a good chance the group he selected in 2022 will be added to that list.

In all, the Colts added wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and safety Nick Cross. All four players will immediately be competing for significant roles on the roster.

Pierce and Raimann probably have the best shot at securing a starting role by Week 1. The wide receiver room is up for grabs while Raimann will be competing with veteran Matt Pryor for the starting role.

Woods may start out as the TE3 but there’s a world where he climbs the depth chart quickly because he’s so unique physically. Cross has a tougher ladder to climb to a starting role, but he should be making a solid impact in the defensive rotation during his rookie campaign.

A Day 3 steal?

During the final day of the draft, the Colts used all four of their picks. One of them came in the form of defensive tackle Curtis Brooks out of Cincinnati. He may have slid due to his size, but his talent may prove to give the Colts a massive steal on Day 3.

Chris Ballard mentioned after the draft when speaking with reporters that he was surprised Brooks fell that far. He’s a bursty pass rusher who will likely compete for a role behind DeForest Buckner at the three-technique while also rotating at the one-technique at times.

Brooks may be a sixth-round pick, but he’s definitely a player to keep an eye on when the training camp battles commence.

Ballard learning from past drafts

Widely regarded as one of the best general managers in the NFL when it comes to drafting, even Ballard has had big misses. But he also feels that going into his fifth draft, he’s learned from the past to be more patient while seeing the bigger picture.

“Ah, I was clueless early. Not clueless, just more. I’ve always been a very patient person anyways, but I think I’ve matured in that way where like I don’t ever panic when something happens that we didn’t expect. And Lord knows I’ve had a lot of freaking practice at that. Just having patience,” Ballard said. “Knowing the league, understanding what other teams are looking and kind of where we’ve got players on the board and do we really have a chance? Just take for example when we move back, having enough faith. Frank (Reich) and I have been together long enough to where he has enough faith in us that we’re still going to get good players when we do move back.”

Remaining needs

While the Colts may have come out of the draft in pretty good shape in terms of adding competition to the roster, there are still some needs that could follow the team going into the season.

There are still plenty of moves to be made throughout the spring and summer but it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Colts add some depth to the interior offensive line whether that be through veteran free agency or some undrafted rookies.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Colts added a veteran edge rusher simply to add some depth.

Intriguing UDFAs

The Colts haven’t announced their undrafted free agent signings yet but there have been some reports of intriguing names being added to the roster. The first that comes to mind is offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark out of Connecticut. Despite being undrafted, he’s talented enough to work his way into the left tackle competition.

While it’s not a major need, the Colts did reportedly sign a trio of intriguing running backs to compete with Deon Jackson for the RB3 role. They include Florida International’s D’Vonte Price, Oregon’s C.J. Verdell and Washington State’s Max Borghi.

Another sleeper to keep an eye on for the camp battles will be linebacker Jojo Domann out of Nebraska, who was considered one of the top UDFAs in general.