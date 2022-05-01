ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Mother’s Day Celebration – May 7-8, 2022

northeastmd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a Mother’s Day Celebration on North East’s Main Street on May 7...

northeastmd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
North East, MD
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—At long last, food truck season has returned!  The local food truck event lineups for the week of May 2, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 3 is as follows: Chesapeake Food Taco Bar Food Truck Bmore … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Shop Dine
Cape Gazette

Cape Spirit introduced during emotional Lewes meeting

Emotions ran high at the April 27 meeting of the Lewes Public Art Committee, as members of Art in Bloom and the committee clashed over a 20-foot-tall permanent sculpture proposed for Canalfront Park. Cape Spirit would be made of marine-grade stainless steel and weigh about 2,200 pounds. Various concerns led...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Hooked On Plants to host grand reopening May 7

A staple in the local community since 2007, Hooked On Plants has long been known as the go-to place for all gardening needs. In its new location in Georgetown, Hooked On Plants has expanded to a four-acre garden center under the direction of local entrepreneur Jay Huss. To celebrate the...
GEORGETOWN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy