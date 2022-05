Alexander soccer player Emiliano Castellanos signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Texas A&M-San Antonio on Monday morning. Every athlete dreams of getting the chance to play at the next level, and for Castellanos it truly is a dream come true. "It's very special," he said. "I've had this dream since I was a freshman. I've worked countless days, waking up at 6 a.m., going to sleep at 10, practicing, games, back to back, every day working hard. "My father was the main support that helped me get to where I...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO