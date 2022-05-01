ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This video of a leaping lizard at a Marlins game will likely make you flinch

By Andy Nesbitt
 2 days ago
Baseball games are fun to go to, especially if you’re a human being.

Apparently baseball is getting big in the lizard community, though, because last night in Miami a lizard (I believe it’s a gecko, which is a type of lizard that can normally be seen trying to sell you car insurance) was spotted taking in the Mariners-Marlins game at LoanDepot Park.

This yellow gecko was just trying to enjoy a night out at the ballpark when suddenly cameras locked in on it and started getting all up in its business.

The gecko finally had enough and acted out in a way that might make you flinch.

Check this out:

That’s gutsy camera work right there.

Twitter had reactions and jokes:

Blue Jays fan classily gave a young Yankees fan an Aaron Judge HR ball in a heartwarming moment

This Toronto Blue Jays fan just made this young New York Yankees fan’s year. During Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and Yankees, Aaron Judge smacked a solo home run to deep left field in the sixth inning to tie the game for the visitors. The deep shot was Judge’s 10th of the season and he has been a big reason as to why the Yankees sit atop the AL East a few weeks into the season.
