This video of a leaping lizard at a Marlins game will likely make you flinch
Baseball games are fun to go to, especially if you’re a human being.
Apparently baseball is getting big in the lizard community, though, because last night in Miami a lizard (I believe it’s a gecko, which is a type of lizard that can normally be seen trying to sell you car insurance) was spotted taking in the Mariners-Marlins game at LoanDepot Park.
This yellow gecko was just trying to enjoy a night out at the ballpark when suddenly cameras locked in on it and started getting all up in its business.
The gecko finally had enough and acted out in a way that might make you flinch.
Check this out:
That’s gutsy camera work right there.
Twitter had reactions and jokes:
