This video of Bo Melton crying on the phone after being picked in the 7th round by Seattle is so good

By Andy Nesbitt
 2 days ago
The 2022 NFL Draft is now complete and what a wild three days that was in Las Vegas.

While the guys who go in the first round get most of the attention, the picks in the last few rounds are just as special with players finally getting the phone calls that tell them their dreams are coming true.

Rutgers WR Bo Melton got that call from the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round when they used the 229th pick on the speedster who led Rutgers in receiving in each of the last three seasons.

His immediate reaction on the phone call is what the NFL draft is all about. This video is so good:

What a moment.

Washington Football
