India was activated earlier in the week but missed Saturday’s game with reported hamstring soreness. He had his hamstring evaluated on Sunday morning and was placed on the IL shortly thereafter. The fact that India is back on the injured list with the same soft tissue injury so soon after being activated is highly concerning, and managers should expect him to be out longer than the minimum stay. The Reds should hopefully provide more of a firm timetable soon.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO