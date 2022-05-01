ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Fest – Be a Part of It

 4 days ago

Written by Deb Robison

It’s the first day of May and we are ready to dance with you at Fourth Fest on May 7th! And May 4th is Fed at Fourth, our social media campaign. What’s this all about you ask? Fourth Presbyterian’s food programs!

Fourth Presbyterian food programs served 30,000 meals last year and our food pantry serves over 150 families twice a month. Our large volunteer staff has used grants in the past to fund these programs, but we need to fundraise now, more than ever!

Your donation of $50, or more, will help feed family meals three nights a week and enable our volunteers to keep that program running and get you in to Fourth Fest for free! We hope you’ll consider making this your best gift.

Our social media campaign will once again be celebrating 4th’s creativity and roots in Broadway performance. You’ve seen James Corden’s Crosswalk Broadway, but you haven’t seen anything until you see the big reveal and 4th’s own Crosswalk Broadway at 7pm on the 4th! We will celebrate the Southie community, raise money for meals and dance at Fourth Fest!

As in the past, Fourth Fest will include Blue Ribbon BBQ, a silent auction with SNL tickets & Red Sox tickets. Tommy Tinlin will emcee and a jazz band of Berklee Faculty will provide the tunes!

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to see our performances on May 4th!

To make your donation, please give here.

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

