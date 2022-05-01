College Sports Weekly Recap

ACGC Graduates

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI

Mady Kelsey, Freshman, Track and Field, Midland

-24th in the shot put at the Viking invite with a throw of 9.35 meters.

-Had a 36.72 meter hammer throw to place 12th.

Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field Simpson

-Placed 33rd in the 5000 at the Kip Janvrin meet in 15:13.70.

AHSTW Graduates

Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western

Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha

-Threw 35.65 meters in the discus to place 24th.

-Placed 28th in the shot put with a throw of 11.35 meters.

Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Led off Iowa State’s 2nd place Sprint Medley at the Drake Relays.

Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball

-Simpson swept Luther on Saturday. Porter walked once in the 11-3 game one win.

Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball

-SWCC lost two games to Southeastern Community College on Wednesday.

-Split with Ellsworth on Saturday. Sampson went 1/5 with a walk and two RBI in game two.

Atlantic Graduates

Nile Peterson, Sophomore, Tennis, Wartburg

-Wartburg lost 9-0 to Luther on Tuesday.

-The Knights topped Buena Vista 8-1 on Saturday.

Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View

-Grand View placed 3rd in the Heart of American Conference Tournament. Renaud went 76-74-78 for a 228 to tie for 16th.

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson

-Simpson swept Luther on Saturday.

Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI

-Ran a 1:52.97 split on UNI’s 8th place 4X800.

-Ran a 4:12.86 split on UNI’s 15th place Distance Medley.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central

-Finished 10th as part of Iowa Central’s Distance Medley team at the Drake Relays.

-At the Kip Janvrin meet threw 24.62 meters to place 24th in the javelin.

-Ran 22nd in the 400M Hurdles in 1:11.55 at Simpson (Kip Janvrin).

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa

-Ran on Iowa’s winning Shuttle Hurdle at Drake.

-Placed 4th in the 110M Highs

-Ran on the 2nd place 4X100.

Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central won 10-3 and 8-0 against Mount Mercy JV on Wednesday. Engler had a pinch hit appearance.

Haley Rasmussen, Freshman, Track and Field, Simpson

-Ran 27.76 in the 200 to place 33rd in the Kip Janvrin meet.

-Placed 33rd in the 400 in a time of 1:01.91

-Ran on Simpson’s 6th place 4X100

Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson

-Lost 11-2 and 12-4 to Wartburg last Sunday. Pellett appeared as a pinch runner in game one.

Zane Vance, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Led off Hawkeye’s 5th place 4X400 at Kip Janvrin.

-Placed 18th in the 400M Hurdles in 58.31.

Chase Mullenix, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Competed on Hawkeye’s 11th place Distance Medley at the Drake Relays.

-Ran on Hawkeye’s 12th place 4X400 at Kip Janvrin.

Jaxon Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Placed 10th in the Viking Classic in the 1500 in 4:17.89.

Jalen Peterson, Sophomore, Track and Field, Grand View

Audubon Graduates

Matthew Beisswenger, Freshman, Track and Field, Audubon

-Jumped 21-04 at the Kip Janvrin meet to place 12th.

Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe

-Coe lost 9-2 to Luther on Tuesday.

-Their weekend series with the University of Chicago was cancelled.

CAM Graduates

Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College

Jacob Holste, Sophomore, Track, Iowa Western

Jade Jackson, Freshman, Track, Iowa Central

Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri

Exira-EHK Graduates

Alex Amaral, Junior, Baseball, McPherson (KS) College

-McPherson finished the regular season on Saturday with wins of 19-7 and 11-4 over Friends University. In game one Amara threw 1 1/3 innings allowing two hits, one run, and one walk with one strikeout.

Griswold Graduates

Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha

-Ran 28th at the Kip Janvrin meet with a time of 4:57.5 in the 1500.

David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State

Nodaway Valley

Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 35th in the 3000 Meter Steeplechase in 10:20.86 at the Kip Janvrin meet.

Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa

-The RedHawks lost 15-7 to Arizona Christian on Wednesday.

-Swept Simpson University 11-7 and 11-6 on Friday.

Riverside

Kenna Ford, Freshman, Softball, Nebraska Wesleyan

-Nebraska Wesleyan split a doubleheader with Buena Vista on Tuesday. In the 8-6 win Ford went 3 2/3 innings allowing one run on three hits and one walk with one strikeout.

