Tennis

College Sports Weekly Recap

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zwOK_0fPnWr1B00

ACGC Graduates

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI

-Next meet at Wisconsin May 6th

Mady Kelsey, Freshman, Track and Field, Midland

-24th in the shot put at the Viking invite with a throw of 9.35 meters.

-Had a 36.72 meter hammer throw to place 12th.

Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field Simpson

-Placed 33rd in the 5000 at the Kip Janvrin meet in 15:13.70.

ACGC athletes in offseason or recent signees: Ben Kingery (Northwestern Football), Chloe Largent (UNI Volleyball), Cayden Jensen (Northwestern Football), Quynton Younker (Grand View Football), Charlie Crawford (Northwestern Football), Miles Kading (Buena Vista Basketball), Mackenzie Campbell (Morningside Swimming), Victor Gonzalez (Ripon College Football)

AHSTW Graduates

Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western

-Next meet is the Region XI Championships May 1st and 2nd.

Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha

-Threw 35.65 meters in the discus to place 24th.

-Placed 28th in the shot put with a throw of 11.35 meters.

Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Led off Iowa State’s 2nd place Sprint Medley at the Drake Relays.

Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball

-Simpson swept Luther on Saturday. Porter walked once in the 11-3 game one win.

Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball

-SWCC lost two games to Southeastern Community College on Wednesday.

-Split with Ellsworth on Saturday. Sampson went 1/5 with a walk and two RBI in game two.

AHSTW athletes in offseason or recent signees: Joey Goins (Simpson Football), Kailey Jones (Luther Basketball)

Atlantic Graduates

Nile Peterson, Sophomore, Tennis, Wartburg

-Wartburg lost 9-0 to Luther on Tuesday.

-The Knights topped Buena Vista 8-1 on Saturday.

Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View

-Grand View placed 3rd in the Heart of American Conference Tournament. Renaud went 76-74-78 for a 228 to tie for 16th.

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson

-Simpson swept Luther on Saturday.

Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI

-Ran a 1:52.97 split on UNI’s 8th place 4X800.

-Ran a 4:12.86 split on UNI’s 15th place Distance Medley.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central

-Finished 10th as part of Iowa Central’s Distance Medley team at the Drake Relays.

-At the Kip Janvrin meet threw 24.62 meters to place 24th in the javelin.

-Ran 22nd in the 400M Hurdles in 1:11.55 at Simpson (Kip Janvrin).

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa

-Ran on Iowa’s winning Shuttle Hurdle at Drake.

-Placed 4th in the 110M Highs

-Ran on the 2nd place 4X100.

Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central won 10-3 and 8-0 against Mount Mercy JV on Wednesday. Engler had a pinch hit appearance.

Haley Rasmussen, Freshman, Track and Field, Simpson

-Ran 27.76 in the 200 to place 33rd in the Kip Janvrin meet.

-Placed 33rd in the 400 in a time of 1:01.91

-Ran on Simpson’s 6th place 4X100

Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson

-Lost 11-2 and 12-4 to Wartburg last Sunday. Pellett appeared as a pinch runner in game one.

Zane Vance, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Led off Hawkeye’s 5th place 4X400 at Kip Janvrin.

-Placed 18th in the 400M Hurdles in 58.31.

Chase Mullenix, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Competed on Hawkeye’s 11th place Distance Medley at the Drake Relays.

-Ran on Hawkeye’s 12th place 4X400 at Kip Janvrin.

Jaxon Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Placed 10th in the Viking Classic in the 1500 in 4:17.89.

Jalen Peterson, Sophomore, Track and Field, Grand View

-Next meet is the Hear of America Conference Championships next weekend.

Atlantic athletes in offseason or recent signees: Kadin Stutzman (Cumberland, TN Wrestling), Tyler Moen (Iowa State Football), Cael Pulido (Graceland Football), Tessa Grooms (Iowa Central Basketball), Haley Rasmussen (Simpson Basketball), Zade Niklasen (Dordt Football), Grant Sturm (Simpson football), Garrett McLaren (Clarke Golf), Chase McLaren (Grand View Wrestling), Garrett Reynolds (St. Ambrose Football), Anna Lowary (Midland Swimming), Bodie Johnson (Northwestern College Football), Brooke Newell (Missouri State Golf)

Audubon Graduates

Matthew Beisswenger, Freshman, Track and Field, Audubon

-Jumped 21-04 at the Kip Janvrin meet to place 12th.

Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe

-Coe lost 9-2 to Luther on Tuesday.

-Their weekend series with the University of Chicago was cancelled.

Audubon athletes in offseason or recent signees: Lane Lawson (Coe Football), Luke Mosinski (Coe Football), Jaci Christensen (Iowa Central Basketball), Aleah Hermansen (Dordt Basketball), Hannah Thygesen (Buena Vista Track), Matt Beisswenger (Buena Vista Football), Victoria Asmus (Morningside Softball)

CAM Graduates

Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College

-Next meet is the Region XI Championships May 1st and 2nd.

Jacob Holste, Sophomore, Track, Iowa Western

-Next meet is the Region XI Championships May 1st and 2nd.

Jade Jackson, Freshman, Track, Iowa Central

-Next meet is the Region XI Championships May 1st and 2nd.

Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri

-Next meet is the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 6th-8th.

CAM athletes in offseason or recent signees: Lane Spieker (Iowa Western Baseball), Isaac Bower (Morningside football)

Exira-EHK Graduates

Alex Amaral, Junior, Baseball, McPherson (KS) College

-McPherson finished the regular season on Saturday with wins of 19-7 and 11-4 over Friends University. In game one Amara threw 1 1/3 innings allowing two hits, one run, and one walk with one strikeout.

Exira-EHK athletes in the offseason or recent signees: Sophia Peppers (Morningside Basketball)

Griswold Graduates

Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha

-Ran 28th at the Kip Janvrin meet with a time of 4:57.5 in the 1500.

David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Next meet is the Big 12 Championships May 13th-15th

Griswold athletes in the offseason or recent signees: Evan Kelly (Central Football), Lane Mueller (Central Football) Derek Mueller (Central Football), Brenna Rossell (Buena Vista)

Nodaway Valley

Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 35th in the 3000 Meter Steeplechase in 10:20.86 at the Kip Janvrin meet.

Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa

-The RedHawks lost 15-7 to Arizona Christian on Wednesday.

-Swept Simpson University 11-7 and 11-6 on Friday.

Nodaway Valley athletes in offseason or recent signees: Caelen DeVault (Central Missouri Football), Maddax DeVault (Simpson basketball), Austin Wilson (Dordt Football), Elliot Cooney (Cornell College Wrestling)

Riverside

Kenna Ford, Freshman, Softball, Nebraska Wesleyan

-Nebraska Wesleyan split a doubleheader with Buena Vista on Tuesday. In the 8-6 win Ford went 3 2/3 innings allowing one run on three hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Riverside athletes in offseason or recent signees: Nolan Moore (Briar Cliff Wrestling), Jace Rose (Iowa Western Wrestling), Drake Woods (Iowa Western Football), Eddie Vlcek (Iowa Western Football), Alyssa Brink (Peru State Cross Country), Iliana Yanes-Perez (Iowa Western All-American Women’s Wrestler)

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

ADM Wins Atlantic Trojan Golf Tournament

(Atlantic) ADM placed four players in the top twelve and captured the team title at the Atlantic Boy’s Golf Tournament at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The Tigers shot a 305. Easton Korell medaled for ADM with a 73, and teammate Grant Jansen finished runner-up medalist...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State’s Brock Purdy is This Year’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

(Undated) Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has clinched the dubious honor of being “Mister Irrelevant,” a title reserved for the final player taken each year in the N-F-L draft. Purdy was the 262nd player drafted this year, taken by the San Francisco 49’ers. W-H-O/T-V reports that Purdy, as Mister Irrelevant, will be invited to a banquet and roast in Orange County, California, and presented with a bronze statue depicting a football bouncing off the knee of a player. Purdy says “he’s so blessed” to be the 262nd player drafted out of “hundreds of thousands” trying to get into the N-F-L.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Track Summary from Thursday, May 5th

Team champs at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet were the Lewis Central boys and Glenwood girls. Local highlights, interviews, and a link to the full results can be found HERE. Wayne and Lenox were winners of a two division girls meet at Mount Ayr. Nodaway Valley took 2nd in Class A and Griswold was the runner-up in Class B.
GLENWOOD, IA
