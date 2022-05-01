Arkansas baseball vs. Ole Miss: Game preview, how to watch, stream Sunday’s finale

Arkansas baseball received a much-needed pick-up Saturday. Sunday comes the rubber match.

The Diamond Hogs picked up a walk-off win in Game 2 when Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run in the ninth to give Arkansas a series-tying victory . Game 3 is set for noon from Baum-Walker Stadium and will air on ESPN.

Arkansas kept its one-game lead for second in the SEC with the win Saturday. The Hogs are five games behind Tennessee for first place and one game ahead of Auburn and Georgia, which are in third place.

If Arkansas were to lose Sunday, it would be its second straight league series loss and third in its last four. The Razorbacks fell at Texas A&M last weekend and at Florida about a month ago.

Jaxon Wiggins will get the ball for Arkansas in the finale while Derek Diamond goes for Ole Miss.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Sunday, May 1

Sunday, May 1 Time: 12 p.m. CT

12 p.m. CT Location: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville Stream: ESPN

How to Listen

Listen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call. BASEBALL RADIO AFFILIATES

City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM 610 Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Pitching Matchup

Arkansas:

Ole Miss:

RHP Jaxon Wiggins - 5-1, 5.55 ERA in 48 2/3 inningsRHP Derek Diamond - 3-3, 6.29 ERA in 44 1/3 innings

