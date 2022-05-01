ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

2 children die after fire engulfs Galveston home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207a7S_0fPnRnq800
Galveston fire: Two children died in the aftermath of a fire in Galveston, Texas, early Saturday. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

GALVESTON, Texas — Two children died after a fire broke out in their southeastern Texas home on Saturday, authorities said.

According to Galveston Assistant Fire Chief Richie Pearson, more than 20 firefighters responded to the home at around 2:35 a.m. CDT, KPRC-TV reported.

A father and two children were inside the home, the television station reported. The children were both under 6 years old, according to the Houston Chronicle. Fire Chief Charles Olsen told reporters that the father woke up and saw heavy smoke, then ran out as soon as firefighters arrived. The man recruited neighbors to help rescue the children trapped inside. A neighbor told KPRC they tried to crawl through a bedroom window to rescue the children, but authorities told them it was too dangerous.

“(The neighbor) yelled, ‘Call for help the house is on fire. The kids are inside,’” Warren Mies, a Navy veteran, told the television station. “(We were) trying to get inside the window because we asked my neighbor, ‘What room are the kids in?’ He told us they were in the back bedroom.”

Firefighters pulled the two children out of the home’s back bedroom and they were taken to an area hospital, where they both died, KHOU-TV reported.

James Rodgers, whose home connects to the one that caught fire, told KTRK-TV that the children were his cousin and niece.

The mother of the children was not home at the time of the fire, KPRC reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Galveston Fire Marshal and officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, the Chronicle reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

North Carolina worker dies after becoming stuck in bread machine, officials say

SELMA, N.C. — A woman has died after authorities said she became stuck while cleaning a bread machine at a North Carolina business. According to WTVD and Univision 40, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Azteca Market in Selma. Employee Virginia López Severiano, 44, was seriously hurt after she became trapped in part of the industrial mixing machine, officials said.
SELMA, NC
WGAU

53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped ends

BEIJING — (AP) — A building collapse one week ago in central China killed 53 people, state media reported Friday as the search of the large pile of debris ended after rescuers found 10 survivors. Authorities said at a news conference that all the missing had been accounted...
ACCIDENTS
WGAU

Officials: 2 Utah children dead after man on meth crashes into play area

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two 3-year-old Utah boys have died after a man reportedly on meth crashed into the area where they were playing, according to officials. Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) in a press release say the two boys were killed instantly when a 25-year-old man, later identified as Kent Cody Barlow, crashed into their play area in Eagle Mountain. UCSO identified the boys as Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
WGAU

Ohio garage collapse leaves cars hanging over massive hole

PARMA, Ohio — A partial garage collapse in Ohio caused a lot of damage. In a Facebook post, the Parma Fire Department shared pictures and videos of the scene, showing a broken pipe spraying water onto cars and flooding the garage. Photos attached to the post show two cars hanging over the hole where the roof of the structure once stood.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston, TX
Accidents
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Veteran#Hospital#Police#Accident#Kprc Tv#The Houston Chronicle#Navy#Khou
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Dies In Head-On, Two-Vehicle Crash In Colchester, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy