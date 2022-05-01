Mayorkas: Large border surge could be 'extraordinary strain' on system
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas dismisses concerns from Democratic lawmakers that the Biden administration may not be prepared for a migrant surge this summer.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas dismisses concerns from Democratic lawmakers that the Biden administration may not be prepared for a migrant surge this summer.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0