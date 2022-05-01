Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder adds a sleek look to your kitchen & offers high-quality grinding

Enhance your role-playing experience with the Kobold Plushies tabletop-gaming-inspired stuffed animals. Available in a totally-huggable size, they measure 10″ tall, 11″ deep, and 9″ wide. Great for all generations, each one comes with its own stories and D&D 5e-compatible stats. This helps inspire your creativity and storytelling and introduce the whole family to tabletop games. Crafted with high-quality stitching and made with a long-lasting design, they can adorn a shelf or go on your RPG adventures. Each of them represents a common class—wizard, fighter, rogue, bard, etc.—in fantasy tabletop. And they even have clothing and accessories that you can swap from plushie to plushie, making them represent different classes. Furthermore, you can choose from accessories like 3D-printable miniatures, virtual content for online play, coins, and kobold pins! Overall, these clever, loyal, and soft plushies fit into your arms and come in 6 options: Yuki, Coda, Shep, Flick, Buckles, and Rory.
