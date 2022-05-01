ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder adds a sleek look to your kitchen & offers high-quality grinding

By Amy Poole
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee every time with the Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder. This kitchen gadget features an elegant design that looks great in any kitchen. In fact, the grinder has a glossy exterior that’s sure to impress. And it also comes with a stainless steel conical burr grinding mechanism....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Coffee Machine#Coffee Makers#Smeg Cgf01 Coffee Grinder
