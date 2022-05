UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña made an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday to promote the new season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Yesterday, the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter premiered, with Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes serving as the head coaches. The season will help build and hype the highly anticipated rematch between Peña and Nunes expected for later this year. Peña defeated Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 in what was widely considered to be the upset of the year and one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history.

