West Valley City, UT

1 dead, 2 others critically injured in separate stabbing incidents in West Valley

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST VALLEY CITY — One man is dead and two others are critically injured after two separate stabbings and a shooting overnight in West Valley, police said. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex at 4178 S. 4080 West. When officers...

www.ksl.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT
