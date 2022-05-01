ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

PHOTOS: Eastleigh Farm Opens For The Season

By editor
 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Eastleigh Farm on Edmands Road opened for the season Saturday, April 30. The Eastleigh ice cream bus has a new look, with a purple splatter theme. There was a long line for ice...

