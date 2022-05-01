City Police Investigating After A Man Is Shot In The Back In Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 30-year-old man was shot several times in the 2900 block of Presbury Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting and located the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and the buttocks.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Southwest police district at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

