When robot vacuums first hit the market, it was more of a luxury than anything else. They were expensive and, while they did work, they weren’t as effective as early adopters would have preferred. Cut to more recently and almost every retail store carrying home goods sells them. This is because they’re far cheaper and more efficacious than ever. In fact, when I bought a robot vacuum years ago it was a steal of a deal. I had never heard of the brand before, but the model on sale had fantastic reviews. It was none other than a Deebot N79s (and yes I do love it). Now, there’s a new offering from the robo-vac maker: The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. It comes with a steep price tag, but a load of high-end features. Let’s take a gander at what this impressive model brings to consumers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO