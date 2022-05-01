ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL: What grade would you give the Broncos' 2022 draft class?

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
The Denver Broncos added nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, addressing needs at pass rusher (Nik Bonitto), tight end (Greg Dulcich), cornerback (Demarri Mathis), defensive end (Eyioma Uwazurike) and returner (Montrell Washington).

Denver also brought in competition at center (Luke Wattenberg) as well as more depth at safety (Delarrin Turner-Yell), cornerback (Faion Hicks) and on the defensive line (Matt Henningsen).

Two notable positions the Broncos did not address were right tackle and inside linebacker, spots that many fans and pundits believed were top needs. Denver, however, seems comfortable with Billy Turner at right tackle. The team also appears poised to have a linebacker battle between Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith this summer (Baron Browning has moved to OLB).

Broncos fans should also keep in mind that Denver used a first-round pick (and a second and three picks next year) to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. He’s obviously not actually a member of the draft class, but Wilson’s presence should be considered when when viewing the class.

With all that in mind, what grade would you give the Broncos’ 2022 draft class? Let us know your take by voting in the poll below!

