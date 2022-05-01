ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Playing for Broncos is 'a dream come true' for DL Matt Henningsen

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onGG6_0fPnLUf700

The Denver Broncos used their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday to select Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen.

In a conference call with reporters after the pick, Henningsen said it was a “dream come true” to play for Denver. After that call, he changed his profile picture on Twitter to display a throwback photo of him wearing a Champ Bailey jersey as a kid.

It’s unclear if Henningsen grew up a Broncos fan or “just” a Bailey fan, but either way it’s pretty cool. The defensive lineman will undoubtedly be asked about that during his next media availability.

After trading away Shelby Harris, Denver needed more depth on the defensive line and they found it during the draft with Iowa State’s Eyioma Uwazurike and Henningsen.

Henningsen will likely compete for rotational playing time initially but he’ll get an opportunity to win a bigger role down the road.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the organization,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson. So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Former Broncos Starter Signs with AFC West Rival

Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan spent...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Names NFL Draft's Best Wide Receiver

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were already seen as winners when they landed who many believe to be the best pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. But according to veteran broadcaster (and former Pro Bowl receiver) Cris Collinsworth, they also landed the draft's best wideout as well. "Jameson...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Wisconsin State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champ Bailey#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Twitter#Iowa State
The Spun

Kurt Warner Calls Out Ryan Tannehill: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads because of his comments about Malik Willis. Tannehill told reporters it's not his job to mentor Willis, who was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Says He Won't Mentor Rookie

With the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. It was a fascinating pick considering Ryan Tannehill is currently their starter. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tannehill commented on the Titans' newest addition to the quarterback room. Tannehill revealed that he...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
GolfWRX

Tour pro withdraws after embarrassing moment on the greens

Golf can be a frustrating game, even for professionals. There were four players who Monday qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship, which is taking place at TPC Potomac this week. Ryan McCormick was not one of them. The PGA Tour’s Twitter account posted this video of McCormick struggling to get...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy