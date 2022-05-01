Playing for Broncos is 'a dream come true' for DL Matt Henningsen

The Denver Broncos used their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday to select Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen.

In a conference call with reporters after the pick, Henningsen said it was a “dream come true” to play for Denver. After that call, he changed his profile picture on Twitter to display a throwback photo of him wearing a Champ Bailey jersey as a kid.

It’s unclear if Henningsen grew up a Broncos fan or “just” a Bailey fan, but either way it’s pretty cool. The defensive lineman will undoubtedly be asked about that during his next media availability.

After trading away Shelby Harris, Denver needed more depth on the defensive line and they found it during the draft with Iowa State’s Eyioma Uwazurike and Henningsen.

Henningsen will likely compete for rotational playing time initially but he’ll get an opportunity to win a bigger role down the road.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the organization,” he said.