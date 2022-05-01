ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners OL Tyrese Robinson signs with Washington Commanders as UDFA

By Ben Dackiw
 2 days ago
The guy who had one the best names for Oklahoma Public Announcer Jim Miller to introduce in pregame at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is off to the nation’s capital. Tyrese Robinson has signed with the newly-named Washington Commanders.

Robinson didn’t generate much buzz as a draft prospect, and wasn’t rated highly among a crowded offensive line class. Washington came into the draft with a good but not great offensive line with incumbent starters at each position. However, you can never have enough depth and Robinson will be competing for one of those spots.

Robinson played 2021 out of position, as he played all season at right tackle when he should’ve been playing at guard.

Much like the rest of the Sooners’ O-Line, Robinson struggled without the presence of Creed Humphrey. He didn’t get much push past the line of scrimmage in the run game in 2021 at tackle.

As of now, the only other O-Line prospect the Commanders have brought in is Tulsa’s Chris Paul, who also plays guard. Washington took Paul in the seventh round with the 230th pick.

With Robinson and Marquis Hayes now on NFL teams, both of OU’s 2022 O-Line draft prospects have found homes at the next level.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL
